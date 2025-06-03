Phuket Tiger Parks Issue Denial Over Viral India Tourist Incident

PHUKET — Tiger Park and Tiger Kingdom Phuket has issued a statement clarifying that viral videos showing a violent incident between a tiger and a tourist did not occur at their facilities, following widespread reports by Indian online news agencies linking the attractions to the incident.

The popular tourist destinations emphasized that the incident referenced in the viral footage took place elsewhere and has no connection to their operations.

“The viral videos do not depict our location or our staff. The incident occurred in Si Racha, Chonburi, not at our Phuket facility or any of our branches,” said Pornrawee Samakthai, Managing Director of Tiger Kingdom, in a statement to Phuket News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨🇮🇳An Indian tourist was viciously attacked by a tiger he tried to take a photo with. pic.twitter.com/O29mfV8lej — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) June 2, 2025

Both Tiger Park and Tiger Kingdom have outlined their comprehensive safety protocols and animal welfare policies in response to the confusion. The facilities maintain strict guidelines including posted rules for tiger viewing at every location, professional keepers stationed at all interaction points, and a no-chaining policy for their tigers.

Samakthai stressed the facilities’ commitment to ethical animal treatment, stating that tigers are not forced to perform, eat, play, or sleep under pressure. She also highlighted the attractions’ safety record, noting that neither facility has recorded a serious accident since opening.

“Tiger Kingdom emphasised its commitment to animal welfare and visitor safety, and tigers at our facilities are not chained or restrained,” Samakthai assured. “Visitors are guided by professional handlers at every interaction point… The brand has never recorded a serious accident since its inception.”

The management emphasized that both Tiger Park and Tiger Kingdom place the highest importance on the safety of tigers and all tourists, implementing what they describe as the fullest measures for safety and tiger care