American Arrested Exchanging Movie Prop Dollars in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A currency exchange shop employee in Pattaya was baffled when a foreign tourist brought banknotes marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” to exchange for Thai currency.

Mr. Jeffrey, age 66, American national, was arrested by Pattaya Investigation Police while attempting to use counterfeit banknotes to exchange for Thai cash on June 3 at the TT Currency Exchange booth on Jomtien Beach Road, Village 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Police investigation revealed that prior to the incident, Jeffrey had brought the banknotes to exchange for Thai baht with the currency exchange staff. However, upon inspection, all banknotes were found to be fake, bearing English text stating “For Motion Picture Use Only,” prompting staff to refuse the exchange. Jeffrey persisted in demanding the exchange and showed signs of displeasure, leading staff to notify police.

Officers discovered 10 counterfeit US$100 bills and another 11 bills found in a document envelope in his possession. He was charged with “possessing counterfeit United States banknotes with intent to use, knowing them to be counterfeit.”

Regarding the suspect’s background, records show he has been traveling in and out of Thailand for approximately 10 years, has a Thai wife from the northeastern region, and resides on Phra Tamnak Hill in Pattaya.

