China to Decide on Postponing Annual Parliament Session

BEIJING (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, will convene its 16th bi-monthly session on Feb. 24 in Beijing, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons’ meeting Monday.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the chairpersons’ meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

The chairpersons’ meeting suggested that the 16th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee review a draft decision on banning illegal wildlife trade and eliminating the bad habits of eating wild animals to guarantee people’s lives, health and safety.

The upcoming session is also expected to deliberate a draft decision on postponing the third annual session of the 13th NPC.