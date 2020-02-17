China to Decide on Postponing Annual Parliament Session

By
Xinhua News Agency
-
Flags are seen at the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People during the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

BEIJING (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, will convene its 16th bi-monthly session on Feb. 24 in Beijing, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons’ meeting Monday.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the chairpersons’ meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

The chairpersons’ meeting suggested that the 16th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee review a draft decision on banning illegal wildlife trade and eliminating the bad habits of eating wild animals to guarantee people’s lives, health and safety.

The upcoming session is also expected to deliberate a draft decision on postponing the third annual session of the 13th NPC.

