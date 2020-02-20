Iwata holds a press conference via Skype at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on Feb. 20, 2020. Image: Kyodo

TOKYO (Kyodo) —  A Japanese infectious diseases expert on Thursday removed videos criticizing the situation on the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Yokohama, from YouTube.

In a Twitter post, Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University Hospital, offered “a heartfelt apology” to those troubled by the videos, whose recordings in Japanese and English had garnered over 1.5 million and 300,000 views, respectively.

Continue reading the story here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR