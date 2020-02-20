TOKYO (Kyodo) — A Japanese infectious diseases expert on Thursday removed videos criticizing the situation on the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Yokohama, from YouTube.

In a Twitter post, Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University Hospital, offered “a heartfelt apology” to those troubled by the videos, whose recordings in Japanese and English had garnered over 1.5 million and 300,000 views, respectively.

I removed my YouTube clip myself since there is no need for further discussing this. Thank you and I apologize to those who got involved in. — 岩田健太郎 (@georgebest1969) February 19, 2020

