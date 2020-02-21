Japan to Assist Chinese Pingpong Rivals Stranded by Virus

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japan Table Tennis Association has agreed to take in about 50 members of China’s national table tennis team who are unable to return home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, association sources said Friday.

According to the sources, Japanese table tennis’ governing body is arranging to bring the players, including reigning Olympic and world singles champion Ma Long, to a training base in the Kanto region centered on Tokyo after the March 22-29 team worlds in Busan, South Korea.

