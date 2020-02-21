More Enterprises in China Resume Work Amid Epidemic

BEIJING (Xinhua) — China is taking more targeted measures to resume production and support companies hit by the outbreak.

Figures including new confirmed cases across the country, new confirmed cases outside Hubei Province, and new confirmed cases in Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak, as well as in other places of Hubei, have all been dropping gradually.

The State Council executive meeting on Tuesday urged a multi-pronged approach to facilitate business operations and employment, while local authorities including those in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Changchun in northeastern Jilin Province offered to issue more policy-backed loans, further lower interest rates and discount interest payments for micro, small and medium-sized companies.

A worker is busy at a plant of Yihai Kerry (Harbin) Oils, Grains & Foodstuffs Industries Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 20, 2020. Some oils and grains enterprises in Heilongjiang have resumed production in an orderly manner under strict measures taken to prevent and control the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recently. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers queue to get lunch takeaway box at a plant of Sany Heavy Industry in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 20, 2020. Sany Heavy Industry has resumed production in an orderly manner under strict measures taken to prevent and control the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since Feb. 18. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff member takes the body temperature of a customer at the duty-free shop in Haikou, south China’s Hainan province, Feb. 20, 2020. Two offshore duty-free shops resumed operation Thursday in south China’s island province of Hainan amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Workers wait for a customized train bound for south China’s Guangdong Province at the platform of a railway station in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. The customized train carried some 600 returning workers from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan to Guangdong Province to resume their work on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Hong/Xinhua)

A staff member works at the workshop of a printing company for printing teaching materials in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2020.