TOKYO (Kyodo) — A Japanese woman who left the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this week was confirmed to be infected after returning to her home in eastern Japan despite an initial negative test result, a local government said Saturday.

She became the first person found to have been infected with the pneumonia-causing virus out of a total of 969 people who disembarked from the ship over three days through Friday. Following a two-week monitoring period through Wednesday, she had tested negative for the illness.

