Japanese Get Creative in Face of Mask Shortages

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Desperate to protect themselves against the coronavirus that is sweeping parts of the planet, but unable to buy face masks due to shortages, people in Japan are going to unusual lengths with DIY solutions.
While fearful Chinese people are forced into some extreme, if strange, measures such as using fruit skins, plastic bottles, sanitary pads, and even bras as makeshift face masks, many Japanese are coming up with ingenious solutions of their own.
キッチンペーパーで簡易マスクを作成。キッチンペーパーを蛇腹に折り両端に輪ゴムをつけホチキス止め。ホチキスの位置で大きさを調整でき、とても簡単に作ることができました。娘に着けてもらったところ「苦しくない。いい感じ。」とのこと。密閉性には少し欠けますが、砂ほこり等は十分に防げます。 pic.twitter.com/sb46djvi45
— 警視庁警備部災害対策課 (@MPD_bousai) August 6, 2017
Top: Metropolitan Police Department tweet in 2017 on how to make a face mask from kitchen paper
Continue reading the story here.