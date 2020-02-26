Japan Idol Groups Postpone Concerts Amid Virus Concerns

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Two all-boy idol groups — NEWS and SixTONES — will postpone their respective concerts scheduled for this weekend and early next month due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan, their talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. said Tuesday.

Three NEWS concerts slated for March 7 and 8 at Sekisui Heim Super Arena in the suburbs of Sendai in northeastern Japan will be put off until May 27 and 28, while three SixTONES concerts planned for Ecopa Arena in Fukuroi, central Japan, on Saturday and Sunday will be rescheduled to April 15 and 17, the agency said.

