Recovery Rate of Covid-19 Patients in China Rises: Official

BEIJING (Xinhua) — The proportion of Chinese patients who recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and were discharged from hospitals continued to rise in the past week to reach 52.1 percent, a health official said on Sunday.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Hubei and Wuhan have also increased in the past week, indicating that the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control continues to improve and the effect of medical treatment is obvious, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Mi said China is now facing risks brought about by the resumption of work and production and the rise of confirmed cases abroad.

He added that differentiated measures will be adopted for different regions according to the local epidemic situation.