Virus Fear: Japanese Kicked Out From German Football Match

COLOGNE, Germany (KYODO) — Bundesliga club Leipzig apologized after a group of Japanese fans were kicked out of a match for fear they were infected with coronavirus, German publication Bild reported Monday.

According to the report, Leipzig admitted its security staff made a “mistake” during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the Red Bull Arena, when about 20 Japanese were forced to leave the stadium at the start of the game due to misplaced coronavirus fears.

Continue reading the story here.