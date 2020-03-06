Beijing Registers 4 Imported COVID-19 Cases From Italy

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Beijing reported four new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, all of which are imported cases from Italy, local health authorities said Friday.

The four confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment in Beijing, said the municipal health commission.

As of Thursday, a total of 422 infections have been reported in Beijing, including eight imported cases from overseas.

No new confirmed cases have been reported in 13 of the 16 districts in Beijing for more than 14 consecutive days.