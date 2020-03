TOKYO (Kyodo) — A microsatellite carrying model robots from the popular Japanese science fiction anime “Mobile Suit Gundam” was successfully launched into space to promote this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the games organizers said Saturday.

The “G-Satellite,” which contains two figures from the animation series, was launched to the International Space Station on Friday aboard a SpaceX/Dragon cargo flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

