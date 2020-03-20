China, S. Korea Back Japan’s Plan to Hold “Complete” Olympics

TOKYO (Kyodo) — China and South Korea have expressed support for Japan’s hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in their “complete form,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic casts doubt on whether the Summer Games can be held as scheduled.

After a teleconference with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, Wang Yi and Kang Kyung Wha, Motegi said they agreed to cooperate to contain an outbreak that has killed more than 10,000 worldwide.

