Japan to Consider Including Sex Workers for Virus Compensation

TOKYO (Kyodo) —The Japanese government will consider making bar hostesses and sex workers also eligible to receive compensation for parents unable to work due to school closures in the wake of the spread of the new coronavirus, a senior official said Monday.

Backtracking from its earlier decision, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, “The government will review the main points,” when asked about the compensation program in association with more vulnerable members of society in a session of the lower house committee on audit and oversight of administration.

