TOKYO (Kyodo) — With face masks on, many Japanese people headed to work as usual on Monday, the first business day since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a 70 percent reduction in commuters to curb new coronavirus infections.

Some workers voiced difficulty in following Abe’s request due to the nature of their jobs, while others said they could not do everything at home, although they have already started teleworking.

