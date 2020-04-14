WUHAN (Xinhua) — Luo Jian and Cheng Yishuang, a young couple in Wuhan, had planned to get wedding photos taken and hold wedding ceremony in the city after the Spring Festival, which fell on Jan. 25 this year.

Their plan was unexpectedly interrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

As the coronavirus epidemic waned, Wuhan has resumed marriage registration service for citizens since April 3. Related industries such as dress rental and wedding photography also began to operate.

After knowing that a wedding photography studio in Wuhan was going back to work, Luo Jian and Cheng Yishuang immediately made an appointment for the second day of its reopening.