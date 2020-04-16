Tesla Debuts 1st Store on Chinese E-Commerce Platform

SHANGHAI (Xinhua) — U.S. electric car company Tesla announced Thursday that it opened its first online flagship store on China’s leading e-commerce platform Tmall.com.

This came about one week after the company announced to introduce another version of Model 3 to the Chinese market.

Consumers can purchase auto parts and charging services as well as make test drive reservations at the online store.

Tesla said it hopes to better serve the younger generation of consumers in China by expanding into a third-party platform.

China’s robust digital economy is helping more multinational companies tap the Chinese market. Statistics from Tmall.com showed that in the past two months, about 12,000 brands including IKEA, Prada and Giorgio Armani have entered Tmall.com.