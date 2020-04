WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — The United States has likely passed the peak in new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump said Wednesday as he pushes to bring the nation’s shutdown-hit economy back to life.

Trump said he will announce on Thursday new guidelines for “reopening” the country, which has been left largely idled as businesses shutter and many people stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

Continue reading the story here.