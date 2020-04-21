Global Landmarks Lit up to Support China’s COVID-19 Fight

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Global landmarks, including the Swiss Alps, Burj Khalifa and the Tokyo Tower, were lit in the color of the Chinese national flag to support China’s battle against COVID-19.

The lit landmarks include the resort town of Zermatt Matterhorn. With this light projection, it wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times, Zermatt Tourism said on website.

Saladin Citadel in red and golden stars to resemble the national flag of China as a sign of solidarity in combating the novel coronavirus in Cairo, Egypt, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

The Azadi Tower is illuminated in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 18, 2020, to show support to the epidemic-hit city of Wuhan in central China. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

The Tokyo Tower is lit in red to support the battle against the novel coronavirus in China, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Burj Khalifa is illuminated in the color of Chinese national flag in downtown Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 2, 2020, to cheer China up in the fight against the novel coronavirus. (WAM/Handout via Xinhua)