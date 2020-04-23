Tokyo Governor’s Call for Social Distancing Sparks Viral Game

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s request urging people to keep a distance from one another to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus has spurred the creation of an online game that has become an unexpected viral hit.
The “mitsu desu” game, first posted on Twitter last Thursday, had more than 23,000 likes and was shared around 13,700 times before it was taken down by the social media giant. The game later resurfaced on the creator’s own Twitter account.
元ツイが見れないから固定用
密ですゲームhttps://t.co/Y2impZK6fb
そらとぶあざらしさんhttps://t.co/ODFythlf5P
— 群青ちきん (@miseromisero) April 21, 2020
