Pandemic Makes China a Hot-Button Issue in U.S. Election

TOKYO (Kyodo) — As the coronavirus pandemic cripples the U.S. economy ahead of the November election, Republican President Donald Trump has turned to an apparent strategy of blaming China for the global health crisis and using the situation to attack his Democratic rival Joe Biden as being too soft on Beijing.

The development is likely to put U.S. policy toward China under intense scrutiny from countries including Japan, which is eager to press the United States to remain tough against Beijing regardless of the outcome of the Nov. 3 election as the Asia-Pacific region faces China’s growing assertiveness.

