TOKYO (Kyodo) — A 31-year-old Japanese man who attempted to import child abuse material into Australia in November has been sentenced to 16 months in prison, the country’s border protection agency said Wednesday.

The man, who arrived in the Western Australia capital of Perth on a tourist visa from Tokyo, was found to have on his mobile phone more than 1,000 videos containing child abuse material, according to Australian Border Force.

