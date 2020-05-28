Japan’s Crown Prince Donates Handmade Medical Gowns

TOKYO (Kyodo) — As Japan continues to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic, Crown Prince Fumihito and his family made 300 medical gowns by hand earlier this month and donated them for use by health care workers.

The crown prince and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, together with their three children and some staff members of the Imperial Household Agency started making the gowns using plastic bags after hearing that protective gear was in short supply, according to the agency.

Supplied photo shows handmade medical gowns and handwritten messages received from Crown Prince Fumihito and his family at the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation Inc. in Tokyo on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)

