Armenian PM and His Family Infected With Coronavirus

By
Xinhua News Agency
-
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2019. Photo: Ju Huanzong / Xinhua
YEREVAN (Xinhua) — Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced via Facebook on Monday that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pashinyan said he did not have any symptoms and would continue to work from the prime minister’s residence.

“I will work from here as much as needed, but of course, under conditions of isolation,” he said.

The prime minister again urged citizens to always wear face masks and regularly disinfect hands.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,282 on Sunday, with 3,396 recoveries and 131 deaths, according to the Armenian government.

