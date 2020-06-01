Armenian PM and His Family Infected With Coronavirus

YEREVAN (Xinhua) — Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced via Facebook on Monday that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pashinyan said he did not have any symptoms and would continue to work from the prime minister’s residence.

“I will work from here as much as needed, but of course, under conditions of isolation,” he said.

The prime minister again urged citizens to always wear face masks and regularly disinfect hands.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,282 on Sunday, with 3,396 recoveries and 131 deaths, according to the Armenian government.