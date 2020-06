TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japanese government is considering easing its entry ban on visitors from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, a government source said Monday.

Infections have subsided in those countries, which have strong business ties with Japan. Lifting the ban for business visitors is being eyed as a first step and Tokyo will negotiate conditions with the four nations, according to the source.

