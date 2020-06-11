IOC, Tokyo Olympic Organizers Agree to Simplified Games

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Organizers of the postponed Tokyo Games said Wednesday they have agreed with the International Olympic Committee to hold a “simplified” games next summer to ensure safety from the coronavirus and reduce the financial impact of the one-year delay.

Speaking at a press conference following an online meeting of the IOC executive board, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto said the IOC and local organizers had identified 200 items to simplify the games but avoided going into detail.

Continue reading the story here.