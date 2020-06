JAKARTA (Xinhua) — The Indonesian government is preparing for the “new normal” scheme under which the public will be allowed to resume their routines. Wearing face coverings in pubic is becoming one part of the “new normal” life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,031 within one day to 41,431, with the death toll adding by 45 to 2,276, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

A man makes face shield protection with Star Wars character at his workshop in Bandung, Indonesia, June 17, 2020. Photo: Septianjar / Xinhua

A saleswoman wearing a face shield is pictured in a shop at the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2020. Photo: Zulkarnain / Xinhua

A woman wearing a face shield visits a reopened shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2020. Photo: Veri Sanovri / Xinhua

Customers visit a shopping centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2020. Photo: Du Yu / Xinhua