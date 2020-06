TOKYO (Kyodo) — Former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife Anri were arrested Thursday on suspicion of giving out cash to local politicians and supporters during the wife’s campaign in last year’s upper house election, investigative sources said.

The arrests will deal a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe given his ties to Katsuyuki, who served as his special adviser for foreign affairs before briefly serving as justice minister last year.

