Thailand Sees No New Case, But Virus Continues to Ravage Asia

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread quickly in South Asia on Monday with India’s death toll rising to 13,699 and total cases reaching 425,282, while Thailand reported no confirmed local transmissions for the 28th consecutive day.

India’s federal health ministry Monday morning said 445 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 14,821 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 13,699 and total cases to 425,282.

Bangladesh reported 3,480 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to over 115,000.

Meanwhile, 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, senior health ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Monday afternoon.

“The total number of positive cases is now 115,786 and death toll stands currently at 1,502 with the fresh fatalities of 33 men and five women,” she said.

Cases in Indonesia rose by 954 within one day to 46,845, with the death toll adding by 35 to 2,500, Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said at a press conference.

Cases in the Philippines rose to 30,682 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 630 more infections.

The DOH said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries rose to 8,143 after 250 more patients survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 1,177 after eight more patients succumbed to the disease, the DOH added.

Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry confirmed 310 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 29,143 in the country, spokesman for the ministry Sayedudin Jami said.

According to the official, 12 patients died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 598 since the outbreak of the disease in February in Afghanistan.

An Australian defense force officer has become Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) ninth confirmed COVID-19 patient, local newspaper The National reported.

PNG’S National Pandemic Controller David Manning said the case was a reminder to the public that the risk of COVID-19 in PNG remains “very high.”

The Australian state of Victoria has taken a step back from easing COVID-19 restrictions scheduled for Monday, after recording a spike in new infections.

The state recorded 16 news cases on Monday following six straight days of double digit growth, including more than 40 new cases over the weekend — the largest increase for Victoria in two months.

South Korea reported 17 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,438.

The daily caseload fell below 20 in almost four weeks. For the past week, the daily confirmed cases moved between 40 and 60 due to small cluster infections.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 280. The total fatality rate stood at 2.25 percent.

New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases in the country to nine, all linked to overseas travel, according to the Ministry of Health.

The combined number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,511, according to the ministry.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand was 22, while that of recovered cases was 1,482, the health ministry said.

The Thai government reported no confirmed local transmissions of the COVID-19 pandemic for the 28th consecutive day. “The only new COVID-19 cases are the imported ones,” said Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand now stands at 3,151 with 58 deaths since January.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka surpassed the 1,500-mark on Monday after 28 patients were discharged from hospital, health ministry statistics showed.

According to the health ministry, to date, 1,950 people have been infected with the virus after the first local patient was detected in March, out of which 1,526 patients have recovered, bringing down the total active cases to 424.

A total of 11 deaths have been reported from the virus in the country so far.