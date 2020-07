TAIPEI (Kyodo) — Former President Lee Teng-hui, Taiwan’s first popularly elected leader who played a key role in the self-ruled island’s democratization, died on Thursday. He was 97.

Lee, who had been in a coma since Feb. 17, for some time, was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, the hospital said, giving the cause of death as multiple organ failure.

Continue reading the story here.