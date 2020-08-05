U.S. Health Secretary Azar to Visit Taiwan, Meet With Leader Tsai

TAIPEI (Kyodo) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will soon visit Taiwan and meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, the self-ruled island’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, in a move provoking China and likely to intensify strains between the world’s two major powers.

It would mark the first visit to Taiwan by a Cabinet-level U.S. official in six years. It would also be the highest-level visit by a U.S. Cabinet official since 1979, the year Washington switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

