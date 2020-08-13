Japan, Singapore to Ease COVID-19 Travel Restrictions From Sept.

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan and Singapore agreed Thursday to ease travel restrictions implemented in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic from September, targeting businesspeople and expatriates.

“We will just need to confirm small details before the resumptions of reciprocal visits,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters online after reaching a deal with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan at their meeting in the Southeast Asian country.

