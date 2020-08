ZHENGZHOU (Xinhua) — Equipped with technologies like 5G network service and artificial intelligence with smart supervision and control systems, an autopilot bus underwent a test run in Zhengzhou.

The autopilot bus carries a combination of technologies including autopilot driving, internet of vehicles, platform supervision, safety control and autonomous door operating and parking systems.

A self-driving bus of autopilot bus line 1 runs in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows the rotating steering wheel of a self-driving bus of autopilot bus line 1 in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)