TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japan Mint said Thursday it will issue commemorative coin sets to celebrate 25 years since the popular Japanese animation series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” was first aired on television.

Preorders via the Mint’s online shop or by post will be accepted from Friday through Sept. 17. The coin sets will also be available for purchase at official Evangelion stores in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures around November, as well as overseas.

