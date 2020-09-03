Biden’s Campaign Expands to ‘Animal Crossing’ Realm

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has entered the realm of smash-hit video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in an effort to reach out to voters in cyber space as the coronavirus pandemic keeps many at home.

In the game for Nintendo Co’s Switch console, players are able to download campaign yard signs to put on their virtual properties. The digital signs include “Biden Harris,” “Team Joe,” as well as “Joe,” with the “e” rendered in pride rainbow colors as a call for equality for sexual minorities.

