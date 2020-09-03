TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese children had the second-worst rated mental well-being among 38 developed and emerging countries due to poor life satisfaction and the high frequency of suicide, a UNICEF report said Thursday.

While Japanese children ranked first in physical health and live in relatively well-off economic circumstances, instances of bullying in schools as well as difficult relationships with family members leads to a lack of psychological well-being, the U.N. Children’s Fund found.

Continue reading the story here.