Xi: China and Russia Must Work to Safeguard Victory of WW2

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that he is ready to work with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to join efforts with the international community to resolutely safeguard the victory of the Second World War (WWII) as well as international fairness and justice.

In an exchange of messages with Putin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of WWII victory, Xi recalled that on the same day 75 years ago, the victories of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Soviet Union’s war against Japan marked the final victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

In that war, which spread across Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania, more than 100 million troops and civilians in all countries involved were injured or killed, paying the most painful price in human history, Xi said.

China and Russia, respectively the main battlefield in Asia and Europe, endured great national sacrifices for and made indelible historic contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, he added.

The Chinese and Russian peoples fought side by side and forged an unbreakable great friendship with blood, laying a solid foundation for the high-level development of bilateral relations, he said.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Xi stressed, China and Russia both shoulder important responsibilities for the cause of world peace and development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

He said he is ready to work with Putin to take the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War as an opportunity to lead their countries towards deeper comprehensive strategic coordination.

He also suggested that the two sides make concerted efforts with the international community to actively uphold and practice multilateralism, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to allow future generations to enjoy a world featuring lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

In his message, Putin said that WWII was the most painful tragedy in human history, and that the Soviet Union and China were the main theatres in the fight against fascism and militarism, and made enormous national sacrifices for the complete victory over aggressors.

During that arduous war, the two countries and their peoples forged a profound friendship as comrades-in-arms, he said, adding that today that kind of mutual assistance spirit is continuously being carried forward and enhanced, helping the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination achieve flourishing development.

Stressing that it is a common responsibility for both sides to safeguard the truth about WWII history, Putin said any attempt to distort history and whitewash the Nazis, militarists and their accomplices must be firmly rejected.

It must never be allowed to forget or even calumniate the feats of the liberators, or to deny the WWII results, added the Russian president.

Russia, he said, is willing to continue making active efforts with friendly China to prevent war and conflicts and safeguard global stability and security.