China Expects Japan’s Next PM To Be Conciliatory Amid U.S. Tensions

By
Kyodo News
-
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds a press conference in Tokyo on Sept. 4, 2020. (Kyodo)

TOKYO (Kyodo) — China expects Japan’s possible next prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, to make conciliatory gestures to the communist-led government, with its economic and security tensions with the United States escalating further, diplomatic sources said.

Suga, the front-runner in the race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, may seize a chance to win the ruling party’s presidential election with the backing of its powerful Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, known for his close relations with China.

Continue reading the story here.

