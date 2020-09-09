China Expects Japan’s Next PM To Be Conciliatory Amid U.S. Tensions

TOKYO (Kyodo) — China expects Japan’s possible next prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, to make conciliatory gestures to the communist-led government, with its economic and security tensions with the United States escalating further, diplomatic sources said.

Suga, the front-runner in the race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, may seize a chance to win the ruling party’s presidential election with the backing of its powerful Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, known for his close relations with China.

Continue reading the story here.