OITA (Kyodo) — Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, there have been increasing reports that foreigners living in areas with prominent international communities in Japan are being subject to discrimination and hateful remarks.

“Shitty foreigner, corona.” A 22-year-old Indian student at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University was targeted by such a verbal attack while walking around JR Beppu Station, Oita Prefecture in mid-August.

