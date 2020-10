IWATE (Kyodo) — Takata-no-Yumechan, the official mascot of Rikuzentakata in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, was announced the winner of Japan’s 10th and final “yuru-kyara” mascot competition on Sunday.

The white mascot, which made its first appearance in January 2012 as a fairy delivering dreams and happiness from a bag slung over its shoulder, received 280,017 votes at the contest held over the weekend in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture.

