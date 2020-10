PARIS (Kyodo) — Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the Kenzo brand who spent most of his career at the heart of the French fashion industry, died Sunday in a hospital near Paris after contracting the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson said. He was 81.

Takada was hospitalized around Sept. 10 due to poor health following a trip to southern France and tested positive for the virus the following day, sources familiar with the matter said.

Continue reading the story here.