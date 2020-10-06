AirAsia To End Operations in Japan as Virus Hits Demand

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group will pull out of the Japanese market, as the coronavirus pandemic is likely to keep a lid on demand for air travel, its Japanese unit said Monday.

AirAsia Japan Co. will discontinue domestic routes between Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture and three locations — Sapporo, Sendai and Fukuoka — and one international route connecting with Taipei on Dec. 5, becoming the first airline operating in Japan to close its business due to the virus outbreak.

