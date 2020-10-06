AirAsia To End Operations in Japan as Virus Hits Demand

By
Kyodo News
-
Photo taken Oct. 5, 2020, shows aircraft of AirAsia Japan Co., a unit of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group, at Chubu airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. AirAsia Japan said the same day it has decided to abolish all its routes, effectively closing down its Japan operations. (Kyodo)

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group will pull out of the Japanese market, as the coronavirus pandemic is likely to keep a lid on demand for air travel, its Japanese unit said Monday.

AirAsia Japan Co. will discontinue domestic routes between Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture and three locations — Sapporo, Sendai and Fukuoka — and one international route connecting with Taipei on Dec. 5, becoming the first airline operating in Japan to close its business due to the virus outbreak.

