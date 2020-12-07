Japan Doctor Remembered 1-Yr After Killing in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Kyodo) — Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura was remembered Friday by some 100 local staff members of a group founded by him, one year after he was gunned down in Afghanistan.

The 73-year-old local representative of the Peshawar-kai aid group, who dedicated himself to helping the conflict-ravaged Asian country, was killed along with five locals in an ambush as they made their way to an irrigation site in Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Dec. 4, 2019.

