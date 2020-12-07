As Coronavirus Panic Returns, Hoteliers Ask Gov’t for Help

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Hoteliers and other tourism businesspersons of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, have called for government help in the face of a renewed panic over the current pandemic situation.

Chiang Rai Hotels Association President Wirot Chaya said on Friday that the province’s hoteliers and tour operators have called on the authorities to promptly clarify the province’s current pandemic situation to prospective visitors, following the confirmed COVID-19 infections with a dozen Thai women, who had illegally crossed the border from neighboring Myanmar to Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

In particular, Chiang Rai provincial governor Prachon Pratsakul was suggested to quickly make assurances to the public that the province’s pandemic situation has been put under control with stepped-up anti-pandemic measures currently taken by the authorities, according to the association head.

Wirot made his comments in response to the reported cancellation of bookings at hotels throughout Chiang Rai amidst apparent fears of prospective tourists for a further cross-border spread of the coronavirus.

Usually viewed as home to one of the most popular tourist destinations, Chiang Rai, which currently has some 400 hotels with a combined total of about 20,000 rooms, might probably see its tourism sector operate at an enormous loss due to such widespread panic over the pandemic situation, he said.

The hoteliers earlier expected 80 percent to 90 percent of the province’s total room occupancy during otherwise high season around this time of year.