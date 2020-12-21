PHNOM PENH (Xinhua) — The Cambodian government on Sunday asked local authorities to strengthen safety measures along the border after neighboring Thailand reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 in its Samut Sakhon province.

Samut Sakhon is located about 300 km away from Cambodia’s border.

“The authorities along Cambodia’s provincial border with Thailand must be on high alert and must check health for all incoming travelers thoroughly, screening their body’s temperatures and requiring them to fill in health declaration forms,” Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement.

“All travelers entering Cambodia must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and their samples must be taken and sent to either the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, the National Institute of Public Health, or the Siem Reap Provincial Hospital for testing on the same day they enter Cambodia,” he added.

Bunheng said if anyone has suspicious symptoms of the COVID-19, he or she can call the 115 free hotlines.

Cambodia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last five days. According to the Ministry of Health, the kingdom has recorded a total of 362 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with no deaths and 345 recoveries.