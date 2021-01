TOKYO (Kyodo) — Around 80 percent of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, planned for the summer, should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, with the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to cast a cloud over the sporting event.

The weekend telephone survey was conducted as Japan is struggling with a resurgence of infections that have increased the strain on the country’s medical system.

