TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday in parliament after executives of the ruling coalition were reported to have visited hostess bars in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district, defying a state of emergency that urges people to avoid unnecessary outings.

Jun Matsumoto, acting chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Diet Affairs Committee, and Kiyohiko Toyama, acting secretary general of Komeito, both admitted to visiting such bars last week.

