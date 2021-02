TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. and auto parts maker Denso Corp. said Tuesday they have halted production in Myanmar to ensure the safety of their employees following a military coup the previous day.

The two companies said they stopped output of vehicles and auto parts, respectively, on Monday afternoon and have yet to decide when to resume production. Suzuki said a total of 400 employees work at its two factories in Yangon.

