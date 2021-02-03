Japan To Set Fines for Refusal to Comply With Antivirus Measures

By
Kyodo News
-
TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan’s parliament on Wednesday is set to enact laws that will introduce fines for people and businesses that do not comply with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While the government had initially sought to imprison COVID-19 sufferers who refuse to be hospitalized, the plan was scrapped after talks between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the latter categorizing such a step as excessive.

